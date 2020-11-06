Fort Mason’s pop-up drive-in movie theater extended

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Good news for drive-in movie buffs!

FORT MASON FLIX, the drive-in movie theater put on by Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture, has extended its run to offer more movies through the holiday season.

FMCAC announced Thursday that FORT MASON FLIX will continue to show both popular and indie films and even a few holiday favorites through the end of Dec. 2020.

Here’s what’s being shown for the rest of November:

Tuesday, Nov. 17

6pm: Pocahontas

9pm: Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Wednesday, Nov. 18

6pm: Private event

9pm: Pitch Perfect

Thursday, Nov. 19

6pm: Private event

9pm: Knives Out

Friday, Nov. 20

TBA

Saturday , Nov. 21

Private events

Sunday, Nov. 22

TBA

Monday, Nov. 23

6pm: The LEGO Movie

9pm: Raiders of the Lost Ark

Tuesday, Nov. 24

6pm: Mulan

9pm: The Royal Tenenbaums

Wednesday, Nov. 25 (note special start times)

5pm: Trolls World Tour

8pm: The Godfather

Thursday, Nov. 26

Closed for Thanksgiving

Saturday, Nov. 28

6pm: The Polar Express

9pm: Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood

Sunday, Nov. 29

6pm: The Wizard of Oz

9pm: Dreamgirls



December’s schedule will be released at the end of November, according to officials.

Tickets for shows through November 30 are available at fortmason.org/flix and DoTheBay.com/flix.

The drive-in theater first opened to the public back in September amid the coronavirus pandemic. The waterfront drive-in features a 40’x20′ HD LED screen, contactless check-in and concessions, as well as expanded cleaning and sanitation in restrooms.

Capacity is limited and physical distancing between vehicles is enforced.

