Fort Mason’s pop-up drive-in movie theater extended

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Good news for drive-in movie buffs!
FORT MASON FLIX, the drive-in movie theater put on by Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture, has extended its run to offer more movies through the holiday season.
FMCAC announced Thursday that FORT MASON FLIX will continue to show both popular and indie films and even a few holiday favorites through the end of Dec. 2020.
Here’s what’s being shown for the rest of November:
Tuesday, Nov. 17
6pm: Pocahontas
9pm: Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Wednesday, Nov. 18
6pm: Private event
9pm: Pitch Perfect
Thursday, Nov. 19
6pm: Private event
9pm: Knives Out
Friday, Nov. 20
TBA
Saturday , Nov. 21
Private events
Sunday, Nov. 22
TBA
Monday, Nov. 23
6pm: The LEGO Movie
9pm: Raiders of the Lost Ark
Tuesday, Nov. 24
6pm: Mulan
9pm: The Royal Tenenbaums
Wednesday, Nov. 25 (note special start times)
5pm: Trolls World Tour
8pm: The Godfather
Thursday, Nov. 26
Closed for Thanksgiving
Saturday, Nov. 28
6pm: The Polar Express
9pm: Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood
Sunday, Nov. 29
6pm: The Wizard of Oz
9pm: Dreamgirls
December’s schedule will be released at the end of November, according to officials.
Tickets for shows through November 30 are available at fortmason.org/flix and DoTheBay.com/flix.
The drive-in theater first opened to the public back in September amid the coronavirus pandemic. The waterfront drive-in features a 40’x20′ HD LED screen, contactless check-in and concessions, as well as expanded cleaning and sanitation in restrooms.
Capacity is limited and physical distancing between vehicles is enforced.
