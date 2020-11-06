Fort Mason’s pop-up drive-in movie theater extended

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Good news for drive-in movie buffs!

FORT MASON FLIX, the drive-in movie theater put on by Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture, has extended its run to offer more movies through the holiday season.

FMCAC announced Thursday that FORT MASON FLIX will continue to show both popular and indie films and even a few holiday favorites through the end of Dec. 2020.

Here’s what’s being shown for the rest of November:

Tuesday, Nov. 17 
6pm: Pocahontas   
9pm: Star Wars: The Last Jedi 

Wednesday, Nov. 18 
6pm: Private event 
9pm: Pitch Perfect 

Thursday, Nov. 19 
6pm: Private event 
9pm: Knives Out 

Friday, Nov. 20 
TBA 

Saturday , Nov. 21
Private events

Sunday, Nov. 22 
TBA 

Monday, Nov. 23 
6pm: The LEGO Movie 
9pm: Raiders of the Lost Ark 

Tuesday, Nov. 24 
6pm: Mulan 
9pm: The Royal Tenenbaums 

Wednesday, Nov. 25 (note special start times)
5pm: Trolls World Tour 
8pm: The Godfather 

Thursday, Nov. 26 
Closed for Thanksgiving 

Saturday, Nov. 28 
6pm: The Polar Express 
9pm: Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood 

Sunday, Nov. 29 
6pm: The Wizard of Oz 
9pm: Dreamgirls 

December’s schedule will be released at the end of November, according to officials.

Tickets for shows through November 30 are available at fortmason.org/flix and DoTheBay.com/flix.

The drive-in theater first opened to the public back in September amid the coronavirus pandemic. The waterfront drive-in features a 40’x20′ HD LED screen, contactless check-in and concessions, as well as expanded cleaning and sanitation in restrooms.

Capacity is limited and physical distancing between vehicles is enforced.

