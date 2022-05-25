FOSTER CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Community members in the Bay Area are honoring the lives lost in Tuesday’s school shooting in Uvalde, TX. A vigil was held Wednesday night in Foster City’s Leo J. Ryan Memorial Park.

Shikha Hamilton with Brady United Against Gun Violence organized the event to create a space where people can mourn and pay respect.

“I’m a mom. Even though my daughter is older and to even fathom the thought of your child not coming home, I can’t even imagine – and I don’t think you have to be a parent to feel that pain,” she said.

San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa attended the vigil. He is calling for tougher gun laws

“Kids and families’ lives have been traumatized, but this is a problem, and the problem is that people are tired of inaction. They’re expecting action. Congress really needs to ban assault rifles,” he said.

Organizers are urging the public to reach out to local elected officials to push for expanded background checks on gun sales.