Foster City gym reopens after 100 days with new safety measures

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (KRON) – San Mateo County officially allowed gyms to reopen on Monday and that was huge for personal trainers Danny and Theresa Gordon.

The married couple owns “The Body Studio for Fitness” in Foster City.

After being shut down for 100 days, they are back making their clients sweat with several new safety measures in place.

It took sweat and grit to get to this moment.

“Here we are, we’re open back up and so happy to see our clients. They’re loving their workouts here, we are getting them sweating now,” Theresa said.

More than 100 days of being shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, The Body Studio for Fitness is back open.

“No one gave us a manual on how to run a business in a pandemic, so we were like trying to figure out how to do this,” Danny said.

Run by Danny and Theresa, the married couple moved quickly to stay afloat when their doors shut in March.

A small business loan from Foster City helped, and so did virtual fitness classes they made for clients – Both on-demand and personalized at-home sessions.

“So we had to be creative with what people had, their chairs, their couches. We were like, pick that up over there, wait a minute how heavy is it, we will use that, alright do some bicep curls,” they said.

On Monday, when San Mateo County gave gyms the green light to reopen, Danny and Theresa were more than ready.

Now, everyone wears a mask and all the equipment is sanitized before and after use, with a 15-minute buffer between clients, plus people stay 6 feet apart.

“We have created these squares and there are 4 squares and inside each square is everything we need to train the client,” Danny said.

“So they are like personal workout stations,” Theresa said.

It was always a matter of when, not if they would open back up and are stronger now than ever before.

“So we learned be humble, be grateful and seize the moment,” Danny said.

Danny and Theresa say the virtual workouts they created to stay afloat were a huge success and plan to keep making those videos moving forward.

Latest Stories: