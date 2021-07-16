Foster City loosens COVID-19 restrictions for concert series

FOSTER CITY (BCN) — Foster City has loosened COVID-19 restrictions for its 50th anniversary concert series that begins Saturday at Leo Ryan Park.

The action came, in part, in response to feedback from the community, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the city’s Recreation Division. The news release does not identify who made the decision.

Fencing will come down that had been installed around the meadow as a crowd control measure, and painted squares designed to help people maintain social distancing will be removed.

The concerts will become festival seating with no reservations, so anyone who has paid a $20 reservation fee will receive a refund.

The statement from the city also states that the action is aligned with state and county guidance and that social distancing continues to be recommended at the event, although it will not be enforced.

Concerts will be held each of the next three Saturdays from 6-8 p.m. beginning with a performance by Rock Monsterz this Saturday. The concert July 24 will feature pop group Power Play, and the Touch of Class Band, a Motown ensemble, will perform July 31.