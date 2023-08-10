(KRON) — A suspect who police say spray-painted a swastika on the exterior of a Foster City synagogue in June has been identified, according to the Foster City Police Department. The incident occurred on June 18 at the Peninsula Sinai Congregation.

Yoichi David Suruki, 28, of Foster City, allegedly spray-painted a backward swastika along with the symbol and word for Neuralink, a brain-implant company founded by Elon Musk, on the building. Foster City PD used Critical Reach to inform other local law enforcement agencies of the facts around the vandalism.

On Tuesday, Aug. 8, the Burlingame Police Department contacted Foster City PD to inform them that three Teslas were vandalized with the same spray-painted words. Burlingame PD had video of the suspect vehicle. Through an investigation, they were able to ID the suspect as Suruki.

Burlingame PD arrested him.

While in custody for those charges, Suruki was interviewed by Foster City PD detectives and admitted to vandalizing the synagogue. The Foster City case was forwarded to the district attorney’s office for prosecution for vandalism, police said.

“This case is a great example of the collaboration between San Mateo County agencies,” said Foster City PD. “The graffiti on the synagogue was harmful and adversely impacted the congregation and the community, so solving the case was a priority.”