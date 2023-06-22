(KRON) — A Peninsula synagogue was vandalized with a swastika, the Foster City Police Department confirmed to KRON4. Police said a wall of the Peninsula Sinai Congregation was defaced with 2-feet-tall writing and the logo of a company owned by Elon Musk, in addition to the swastika.

FCPD said the name and logo of the company Neuralink was spray-painted alongside the swastika. Neuralink is a Fremont-based neurotechnology company founded by Musk.

The synagogue is located at 499 Boothbay Avenue. Its leadership believes its wall was vandalized early Sunday morning.

According to the police, the swastika on the wall was the Hindu version of the symbol, rather than the “angled” version used by Nazis.

An image of the graffiti is above. The synagogue said it was advised by law enforcement to blur out part of the image to not amplify its message. You can still see the swastika inscribed on the wall.

“We have been in constant contact with the Sinai, and together we are taking proactive steps to ensure the safety of its members, the community, and their property,” FCPD said. “There have been no other suspicious circumstances before or after this incident and feel there is no threat at this time.”

Police had no leads on a suspect as of Thursday.