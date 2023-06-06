SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The founder and the chief executive of a wellness education company that was founded in San Francisco have been indicted for forced labor conspiracy in connection to a years-long scheme to obtain labor and services from members, according to the United States Department of Justice. An indictment unsealed on Tuesday in a federal court in Brooklyn states that Nicole Daedone, founder and former Chief Executive Officer, and Rachel Cherwitz, former Head of Sales at OneTaste, Inc., subjected volunteers, contractors and employees to “economic, sexual, emotional and psychological abuse, surveillance, indoctrination, and intimidation.”

“Under the guise of empowerment and wellness, the defendants are alleged to have sought complete control over their employees’ lives, including by driving them into debt and directing them to perform sexual acts while also withholding wages,” U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said in a press release. “This prosecution should serve as a reminder to both employer and employee that no matter the marketing mantra, this conduct is never acceptable.”

According to the indictment, OneTaste, which branded itself as a “sexually-focused wellness education company,” was founded by Daedone in 2004. From then until 2018, the company generated revenue by providing courses, coaching and events related to so-called wellness practices — in exchange for a fee. OneTaste members frequently lived in residential warehouses where, the indictment states, “they participated in courses and experimented sexually.”

As part of OneTaste’s ideology, Daedone and Cherwitz demanded absolute commitment and instructed members to engage in sexual acts, including “acts the members found uncomfortable or repulsive — as a requirement to supposedly obtain freedom and enlightenment and demonstrate their commitment.”

At different points in time, OneTaste maintained operations in New York City, San Francisco, Denver, Las Vegas, Boulder, Austin and London.

The duo also allegedly engaged in abusive employment practices, allegedly promising to pay OneTaste members wages and commissions for work performed and then failing to pay them. They also allegedly recruited and groomed members to engage in sexual acts with current and prospective investors, clients and beneficiaries “for the financial benefit of OneTaste.”

Cherwitz was arrested Tuesday and is expected to appear in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. Daedone currently remains at large.

If convicted, Daedone and Cherwitz each face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.