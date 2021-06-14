Founder’s Day 2021: Alameda County Community Food Bank

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – In the East Bay, the Alameda County Community Food Bank is asking for the public’s help to meet the high demand for their services.

The food bank holds three food distribution events every week Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at the Oakland location.

Even though the pandemic is easing, the demand for assistance is still high.

Over 500 cars visit this site each day.

The drive-thru site near the Oakland Coliseum was opened just over a year ago at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and because the food bank expects demand to remain high, they hope to keep it open through at least the end of the year.

As the economy recovers, more people are getting back to work but many had to go into debt to pay bills while they were unemployed.

Now those paychecks are going to pay back what they owe.

“A lot of people found themselves in much deeper holes than they ever anticipated. So, if they have back-rent to pay or debt they need to cover, they are digging their way out of that right now. The food they get here is really the difference between being able to put food on the table and meet their expenses or making impossible choices.”

Because the food bank expects demand to remain high for the foreseeable future, they are making a plea to the public for help.

“The best way to help any food bank is a financial donation. We are very efficient organizations. For every dollar we can provide two meals to a family. We are always looking for volunteers as well.”

If you’re interested in helping, you can go the Alameda County Community Food Bank’s website.