Founder’s Day 2021: Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Good work happens every hour, every day at the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano.

Without their senior food distribution program, many in that vulnerable population may go hungry during the pandemic.

“They keep me surviving… here I am,” said Leroy.

Seniors in Vallejo aren’t being left behind.

Instead, they’re top of the mind for the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano.

Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, the Florence Douglas Community Center hosts the food bank’s senior food program drive-thru distribution.

“It’s really helpful, because we don’t go out that much as usual,” said Tina Waycie.

Volunteers hand out food prepared back at the main warehouse, producing several days worth of meals.

Overall, the food bank is keeping bellies full.

“March was a record-setting month. It was well over four million pounds of food that was distributed in just one month. That’s over three million meals.”

On average, the food bank is serving 270,000 people per month – more than the populations of Concord and Fairfield combined.

"It's very helpful, but I don't come every time – the volunteers and everything you know, I can't say enough great things about them. I'm just lucky to be apart of this," said Leroy.

Whatever doesn’t reach the backseat of someone’s car is then packed up and sent to another one of the food bank’s 75 food bank distribution sites to help others in need.

“The people that do this, the volunteers and everything you know, I can’t say enough great things about them. I’m just lucky to be a part of this,” Leroy added.

It’s a lifeline for so many people.