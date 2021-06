SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Since the pandemic began, the Redwood Empire Food Bank has met the needs of the community and it continues to do so.

In 2020, they distributed over $65 million worth of groceries which consisted of enough food for nearly 27 million meals.

CEO of Redwood Empire Food Bank, David Goodman, joins KRONon to talk about the contributions the food bank continues to make to the community.