Founder’s Day 2021: Second Harvest Food Bank

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The pandemic may be waning, but among the side effects is the struggle for needy people to put food on the table.

It’s a need that won’t be going away anytime soon.

As part of our annual tribute to those giving back to their community, take a look at how Second Harvest Silicon Valley and its partners are stepping up to make sure no one goes away hungry.

Another truckload of food one of 90 each week, arrives at Second Harvest Silicon Valley in San Jose.

Inside the cavernous warehouse, a fleet of forklifts unload the precious cargo.

The food is sorted, boxed, and shipped to Second Harvest’s partners for distribution.

Second Harvest CEO Leslie Bacho says the demand for its services has doubled since the start of the pandemic.

Helping Second Harvest distribute the food, among many other partners, is Cathedral of Faith Church.

Volunteers man a twice-weekly drive-thru that attracts a staggering 1,800 families each day, says Cathedral’s Jim Gallagher.

On this day, a team from the San Jose Conservation Corps packed boxes with a nutritious mix of 50% fresh produce and 25% protein.

Most of the food is donated and the community has stepped up.

Among the unsung heroes at Second Harvest is Claribel Chavez, a former client who helps people who may be apprehensive about asking for help.

Pre-pandemic, Second Harvest served 250,000 people a month.

Today and for the foreseeable future, it’s twice that, like feeding the entire population of Sacramento every month.

People are hurting, they’re hungry, and there’s no vaccine for hunger, but for many, a box of groceries may be the next best thing.