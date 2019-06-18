Founders Day of Caring at SF-Marin Food Bank

Here at KRON4 we’re celebrating Founders Day for our parent company, Nexstar Media, by volunteering at various food banks across the Bay Area.

The San Francisco-Marin Food Bank serves about 225,000 people per year funneling 48 million pounds of food through the warehouse.

They also estimate that one out of four people in San Francisco and Marin will at some point need help from the food bank.

KRON4’s Charles Clifford took a trip to the food bank where a number of KRON4 employees spent the day volunteering.

