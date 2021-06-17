Founder’s Day of Caring: San Francisco-Marin Food Bank

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — There is no vaccine for hunger and in San Francisco, the need to help get food to residents is even greater during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before the pandemic, 1 in 5 San Franciscans needed food assistance. Now, even more people are turning to food banks to feed their families after an alarming number of layoffs and job losses in the past year. Officials say traffic to the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank’s website is four times what it was before 2020.

The food bank says it resembles what they saw during the Great Recession in 2009 when the economy took a massive hit across the country.

For Nexstar Media Group’s Founder’s Day of Caring, KRON4 staff are volunteering at the food bank all morning and afternoon on Thursday.

“Food gives you hope in a pandemic,” said Earl Teasley with the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank. “The hunger won’t go away.”

Teasley said they need volunteers every day, even if someone only has two hours to spare – they never turn anyone away.

Volunteers can sign up on the website or drop in to the warehouse at 900 Pennsylvania Ave in San Francisco.

This story will be updated throughout Founder’s Day.