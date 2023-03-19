VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Four suspected burglars were arrested after crashing into a fence while fleeing from police on Saturday, according to the Vallejo Police Department.

Police received a call about a burglary at a closed business on the 2100 block of Spring Road. Officers arrived on scene to find people getting into a black Infiniti FX35 which was parked in front of the business entrance, according to police. The Infiniti fled the parking lot after spotting police.

Police pursuit the Infiniti until the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided into a fence. Three men got out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot towards Interstate 80 to avoid being captured, according to police.

Stolen goods (Photo courtesy of Vallejo Police Department)

Two of the men ran across the highway and were arrested by officers on the other side. The third man tripped while running to the I-80 onramp and was apprehended, according to police. A fourth man stayed in the car and surrendered, police say.

The business manager reported that the burglary caused over $4,000 in damages, and the stolen merchandise was valued over $12,000. Officers searched the Infiniti and found the stolen items inside before turning them over to the manager, police say.

The suspects were taken to a local hospital for medical clearance after the crash. All four suspects were later taken to jail.