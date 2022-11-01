(KRON) — BART police arrested four individuals at the Bay Fair BART station on Monday night for armed robbery, according to a statement sent out by the BART Police Department. Honesty Gray, 19, of Oakland, was taken into custody around 8 p.m. Monday night.

BART police also arrested three juveniles in connection with the incident. Gray was booked into the Alameda County Jail in Dublin. A 17-year-old male, a 16-year-old female and a 14-year-old male were also taken into custody and booked into the Alameda County Juvenile Justice Center.

BART police also issued “prohibition orders” for the four offenders, prohibiting them from returning to BART, according to a social media post from BART PD. In addition to the new charges, the 14-year-old had an outstanding felony arrest warrant.