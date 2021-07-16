Four arrested on illegal firearms crimes in Santa Rosa

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:
PD_Santa-Rosa-Police---generic_186979

SANTA ROSA (BCN) – Police in Santa Rosa arrested four people early Friday in connection with firearms-related crimes following a traffic stop.

Kevin Lindsey, Jahreal Johnson, Colvin Gilliam and Aiden Loveless, all of San Francisco, were arrested for allegedly carrying a concealable weapon in a vehicle, possession of a loaded firearm not by the registered owner, being a felon in possession of a firearm and receiving known stolen property, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

At about 2 a.m. Friday, officers working in the area of Corby Avenue and Peach Street pulled over a silver Acura for a vehicle code violation.

The officers contacted the four occupants of the vehicle and saw a firearm at the feet of one of the passengers.

Police detained all four men and located three loaded firearms during a subsequent search of the vehicle.

Officers also located latex gloves and face coverings including a ski mask.

The four men were taken into custody and arrested without incident.

Copyright © 2021 Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News