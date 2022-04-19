SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco police arrested four suspects who tried to flee after two back-to-back burglaries at the Walgreens on Castro and 18th streets in San Francisco on Saturday, according to a tweet.

Two of the four were on probation for a different San Francisco burglary, the tweet stated. One of those had an outstanding warrant for evading arrest and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Walgreens has closed 11 locations in San Francisco since 2019, citing high levels of retail theft. Walgreens claimed that providing security in the San Francisco locations is 46 times more expensive than the chain’s average.

A 2019 U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing shows Walgreens had been planning consolidation as a cost-cutting measure, which led some elected officials such as Supervisor Dean Preston, who represents the Haight and the Western Addition on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, to accuse the company of dishonesty. Mayor London Breed said at the time that “a lot of factors come into play.”

Data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows that San Francisco has the highest rate of property crimes among the 20 largest U.S. cities.