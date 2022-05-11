SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Four of the most expensive commutes in the United States are in the Bay Area, with an East Bay city taking the No. 1 spot.

Fremont, in Alameda County, has the nation’s most expensive commute, with an annual cost of $15,005, and an average travel time of 36.4 minutes to work, according to a list published by auto resource website autoinsurance.org, and based on data from the 2019 U.S. Census American Community Survey and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Tesla, Inc. is the largest employer in Fremont, with some 15,000 employees, according to the city’s June 2021 annual financial report.

“If you’re living there, the amount of money you spend on commuting can negatively affect your quality of life,” autoinsurance.org stated.

San Francisco came in at No. 2, with an annual commute cost of $13,015, and an average travel time of 34.7 minutes to work.

But the Bay Area representation didn’t stop there: San Jose came in at No. 6, with an annual cost of $9,813 and a travel time of 31.7 minutes. Oakland came in at No. 9 with an annual cost of $9,176 and a travel time of 34.4 minutes.

In fact, the only California city not in the Bay Area on the list was No. 8 Irvine, with an annual cost of $9,526.

The rest of the top 10 was concentrated on the East Coast: Jersey City, New Jersey (No. 3), Arlington, Virginia (No. 4), New York City (No. 5). Seattle came in at No. 7, and Chicago at No. 10.

The least expensive commute? Lubbock, Texas, with an annual cost of $2,874 and a travel time of 16.2 minutes. As a matter of fact, four of the bottom 10 are in Texas, and seven are in the South.