Four COVID-19 testing sites in San Francisco temporarily reduce hours

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Four COVID-19 testing sites affiliated with the San Francisco health department will temporarily have reduced hours starting Monday.

The health department said it’s partly due to COVID-related staffing shortages.

They estimate that the sites will miss out on administering about 250 tests per day as a result of the reduced hours. Currently, the sites administer an average of 6,000 tests per day.

“We want to emphasize that we anticipate this to be temporary period of time, and the sites will continue to operate far above their designated capacity. Additionally, SFDPH is working to minimize the impact of this temporary reduction by bringing in additional resources to augment capacity, including over 150,000 rapid tests due to arrive early this week.” SFDPH

The four SFDPH-affiliated testing sites with temporarily reduced hours include: