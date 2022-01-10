Four COVID-19 testing sites in San Francisco temporarily reduce hours

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Four COVID-19 testing sites affiliated with the San Francisco health department will temporarily have reduced hours starting Monday.
The health department said it’s partly due to COVID-related staffing shortages.
They estimate that the sites will miss out on administering about 250 tests per day as a result of the reduced hours. Currently, the sites administer an average of 6,000 tests per day.
“We want to emphasize that we anticipate this to be temporary period of time, and the sites will continue to operate far above their designated capacity. Additionally, SFDPH is working to minimize the impact of this temporary reduction by bringing in additional resources to augment capacity, including over 150,000 rapid tests due to arrive early this week.”SFDPH
The four SFDPH-affiliated testing sites with temporarily reduced hours include:
- Ella Hill Hutch, reduction of three hours in the afternoon. (New hours: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.)
- Southeast Health Center, reduction of three hours in the morning on Monday only. (Monday only: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; then return to 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesday)
- Alemany, reduction of two hours in the evening. (New hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.)
- SOMA (7th/Brannan), reduction of three hours in the morning beginning Tuesday. (New hours: 12 p.m.-6 p.m.)