Four fires rage out of control in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Four large wildfires are burning across the East Bay and North Bay Tuesday morning.

The fires were likely sparked by lightning, according to officials.

In the East Bay, the Marsh Complex Fire is burning near the Sunol Regional Wilderness Area in Alameda County, near the border of Santa Clara County. It has been burning since Sunday and has burned around 1,750 acres.

Further up in Contra Costa County, the Deer Zone Fires are burning near Mount Diablo. Those fires also sparked Sunday and so far have scorched 1,450 acres.

In Napa County, the Hennessey Fire exploded to 2,400 acres on Monday near Lake Hennessey.

Also in Napa County, the Gamble Fire near Lake Berryessa broke out the same day and has burned 600 acres so far.

Latest Stories: