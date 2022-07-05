OAKLAND (KRON) – After Monday’s fireworks show at the conclusion of the Oakland Athletics-Toronto Blue Jays game at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, at least four people sustained non-life-threatening injuries by “what appears to be celebratory gunfire,” police stated.

Three baseball fans were found to be struck by bullet fragments, and a fourth victim walked into a local hospital.

Police stated in a press release that celebratory gunfire had been “occurring throughout the city of Oakland,” and that they are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest or arrests.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked to contact the felony assault unit at 510-238-3426.

“OPD will continue working closely with the Oakland A’s Security to ensure the safety of all those attending future A’s games at the Coliseum,” the press release concluded.

The A’s organization reiterated the police department’s statement that they are working to ensure safety and find the shooter or shooters.