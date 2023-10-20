(KRON) — Four people were arrested at the Lululemon at Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek in connection to an organized retail theft operation, the Walnut Creek Police Department said. Walnut Creek PD received information about organized retail thefts at Lululemon locations in Napa and Santa Rosa.

The information, which included photographs of the suspects and suspect vehicle, was passed to Walnut Creek PD’s Broadway Plaza Officer and retail loss prevention personnel. The WCPD Broadway Plaza Officer gathered additional information indicating the suspects might be on their way to Walnut Creek to try and return stolen merchandise, police said.

At around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, several of the suspects were seen inside the Broadway Plaza Lululemon location. Officers detained four suspects without incident. An investigation lead to the recovery of $10,000 worth of stolen merchandise inside the suspect’s vehicle.

Police arrested four suspects:

Deoni Johnson

Darijanna Roberson

Charles Allen

Anthony Bradley

The suspects were arrested for a variety of charges, including:

Organized retail theft

Possession of stolen property

Conspiracy to commit a crime

Possession of burglary tools

Probation violation

Fugitive from justice (out-of-state warrant)

All four suspects were booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.