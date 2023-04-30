The City of San Jose Calif. Police Department logo. seal badge (Photo courtesy of the San Jose Police Department)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Three people are left with non-life-threatening injuries and one person is left with life-threatening injuries following a fight that broke out early Sunday morning, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Just after 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the scene of stabbing in the area of South Almaden Drive and Post Street. A man was transported to the hospital in critical condition, SJPD said.

A fight had occurred earlier which led to three additional victims transporting themselves to local hospitals for non-life-threatening stab wounds. This incident is currently under investigation.