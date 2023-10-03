(BCN) — Four men have been charged in connection with a fatal shooting in San Francisco’s Lower Haight neighborhood in June, according to prosecutors.

The suspects, Jeremiah Fisher, 28, Deniro Gulley, 24, Jamaree Willis, 21, and Chase Goodspeed-Taylor, 25, were indicted on murder and gun charges on Thursday. They pleaded not guilty to the raps against them, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

A 25-year-old man died in the shooting reported at 7:08 p.m. on June 5 in the 400 block of Rose Street. He was identified as Yeurra Blaylock III, according to the city’s Medical Examiner’s Office.

Besides murder and firearms raps, Gulley and Willis are also each charged with 14 counts of burglary, and Taylor is charged with seven counts of burglary. Prosecutors allege that Gulley, Willis and Taylor committed these crimes while they were released from custody in felony offenses while on bail and on their own recognizance.

If convicted of all charges, each suspect is facing more than 25 years to life in state prison, the District Attorney’s Office said.

The investigation into the suspects is ongoing. Those who have relevant information are urged to call the San Francisco Police Department tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411, beginning the text message with “SFPD”.

