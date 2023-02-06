BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Four suspects have been arrested in connection to a home invasion robbery that took place when the male victim arranged to meet a woman on a dating app. The Berkeley Police Department said they received a call at about 1:18 a.m. Monday morning. The victim had arranged to meet a woman on a dating app at around midnight.

The victim, a Cal student who police say is in his 20s, arranged to meet the woman at his apartment near the UC Berkeley campus. When he opened the door to meet the woman, the female came in with three male suspects who forced their way in, held him at gunpoint and robbed him.

All four suspects were later arrested, Berkley PD confirmed to KRON4.