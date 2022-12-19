CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Four people, including an infant, were taken to the hospital after a collision on the Byron Highway in Contra Costa County on Sunday afternoon.

The collision happened around 3 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol. Two vehicles collided on the northbound Byron Highway, a Black Hyundai and a BMW. One person was transported to the hospital for major injuries.

Chris Bachman, the assistant chief of the Contra Costa Fire Protection District, told KRON4 News that three, including the infant, sustained moderate injuries. They were also taken to the hospital.

Con Fire did try to fly the infant to the hospital; however, conditions were too foggy and the idea was abandoned. Con Fire also confirmed that despite some initial reports the baby was not ejected from the vehicle.