(KRON) — Four teenagers were taken into custody last week for allegedly stealing a vehicle in Fairfield, according to the Fairfield Police Department. Officers received an alert for a stolen vehicle at around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday June 13. Fairfield PD Officer McCoy located the vehicle.

Before McCoy could execute a stop, the vehicle pulled to the curb and four people got out and fled into the surrounding neighborhood. Police established a perimeter and conducted yard-to-yard searches. After finding nothing, a search team led by Fairfield K9 Kilo found the teens hiding in a shed in the rear of a home in the 1000 block of Hawk Lane.

All four teens, two 16-year-old boys, a 14-year-old boy, and a 15-year-old-boy, were taken into custody without incident.

One of the 16-year-olds was booked into juvenile hall for possession of a stolen vehicle and his parents were notified. The other three teens were released to their guardians.