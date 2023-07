(KRON) — A four-vehicle accident brought traffic on Highway 101 to a standstill early Monday morning, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of Hwy 101, just before the Capitol Expressway and near the Dovehill neighborhood. Three patients were taken to local hospitals for treatment after the crash.

Lanes were reopened by 6 a.m. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.