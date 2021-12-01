Four women assault another over a parking spot

HERCULES, Calif. (KRON) – Hercules police are reporting that a woman was slashed in the face over a parking spot yesterday.

The incident occurred on November 30 at around 11:24 p.m. in the Devonwood area.

Police responded to a suspicious vehicle on Sycamore Avenue and Railroad Avenue and found a woman with a laceration on her face.

The victim said that four other women attacked her after a dispute over parking issues broke out.

An ambulance responded and treated the victim before releasing her.

Police say the suspects are possibly associated with a black SUV with licensee plate H211636. No other identifying information was given.

