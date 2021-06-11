4th of July in the Bay Area: Fireworks, festivals, parades

SAN FRANCISCO, UNITED STATES – JANUARY 01: Fireworks illuminate the sky during the New Year celebrations in San Francisco, CA, USA on January 01, 2018. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Get ready for red, white and boom!

The skies will light up over the Bay Area on July 4, and KRON4 will be there to cover it. Stay tuned for more details as the big holiday gets closer.

In the meantime, here’s a running list of several July 4th celebrations in the Bay Area featuring festivals, parades, and other celebrations:

ANTIOCH

Antioch 4th of July Celebration

FIREWORKS: YES – starts at 9:20 p.m.

This event includes:

Pancake Breakfast 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the City Hall parking lot ($5 donation)

Car Show

Parade – 5 p.m.

Crafts and Vendors

Live Entertainment

Note:

No ice chest or outside beverages allowed

Public health guidelines: Face mask and social distancing will be enforced

State recommends attendees be vaccinated or have had negative COVID-19 test prior to attending this event

CALISTOGA

4th of July Self-Guided Parade

Your own home!

FIREWORKS: NO

All homes and businesses in the city of Calistoga are invited to decorate your home or storefront in your best patriotic decor – paint the town red, white, and blue with your community spirit!

You can register your “float” to secure a place on the map, and receive event signage. Parade-goers can follow the map and vote for their favorite “floats.” Prizes will be awarded in both business and residential categories. Registration is now open.

CONCORD

Celebrate Concord 4th of July

Concord Pavilion

FIREWORKS: YES

Celebrate Concord’s 4th of July event features a drive-in style event showing Pyro Spectacular’s award-winning fireworks show set to music. Tickets are $25 per vehicle.

Gates open at 7 p.m. and fireworks begin at dark.

Note: The event will follow all state and local county health orders at the time of the event.

MARTINEZ

Hometown 4th of July event canceled.

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Fourth of July fireworks at Shoreline will not be taking place in 2021. Park usage on that day will remain normal – fireworks, barbecues, large gatherings, and dogs are prohibited.

SAN FRANCISCO

FIREWORKS: YES

Mayor London Breed announced that the fireworks display will be back for the 4th of July on the San Francisco waterfront.

Breed says more information will be released at a later time. Check back for updates.

SAN JOSE

Rose, White and Blue 4th of July Parade & Festival

Shasta Avenue between The Alameda and Sequoia Avenue

11 a.m. — 3 p.m.

The Rose, White, and Blue Parade is a much-beloved annual event in San José’s Rose Garden–area neighborhoods along The Alameda, which has a rich history of parades, including the Carnival of Roses and the Fiesta De las Rosas. This year, the COVID-modified event will be free to the public and will feature a parked car show, live music and dance, food from local food trucks, and shops and community organizations.

SAN JOSE

San Jose 4th of July Fireworks Celebration at Great America

Discovery Meadow, 180 Woz Way

FIREWORKS: YES

11 a.m. — 9 p.m.

The fireworks will light up the sky at approximately 8: 45 p.m.

ST. HELENA

4th of July in St. Helena

FIREWORKS: NO

On July 4, over 100 flags will be hidden throughout downtown St. Helena businesses – the downtown Flag Hunt is simple – find the most flags and win a prize. All ages are welcome to participate. For more information, visit the city’s website.

VALLEJO

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom July 4th Fest

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom

FIREWORKS: YES

From June 30 – July 4, Six Flags is the premier destination to celebrate our country, enjoy the summer, and share great times with friends. Independence Day is more than just a holiday, it’s the ultimate American tradition. Coca-Cola July 4th Fest has everything you need for a star-spangled visit: exclusive ride times, fireworks all five nights, festive foods, and more!