Fourth of July travel expected to hit pre-pandemic levels

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — The Fourth of July is one week away and AAA is anticipating traffic volume to be close to pre-pandemic levels.

Despite the fact that AAA anticipates the second highest independence day travel record — they also say they don’t expect gas prices to get much higher.

“It would be on par for the kind of prices that we’d anticipate.”

AAA of Northern California spokesperson Aldo Vazquez says you should expect to see the roadways busy this coming week.

He says 91% of all people traveling for Fourth of July will be taking road trips — but he doesn’t expect that to be reflected at the gas pump.

“Supply has also been catching up. especially over the last few weeks,” Vazquez said.

He says crude oil prices are steady right now and if you’re traveling out of state — you’ll also be in luck.

“When you look at the national average it’s only went up about 3-4 cents so we’re not seeing these big prices jumps that we usually see during the summer demand,” Vazquez said.

If you’ll be making a trip, he advises having an emergency kit in your car with things like a phone charger, batteries, jumper cables, a flash light and snacks.

He says you should also have your car inspected before hitting the road.

“Make sure your tires are good, make sure it has all the fluids that it needs and that it’s at the level it needs to be,” he said. “Windshield wipers are working, all that kind of stuff.”

AAA is expecting people to be traveling to places like the beach, theme parks and some bigger cities that were closed down during the pandemic.