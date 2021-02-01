Fraternity house party at Santa Clara University under investigation

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – College students under investigation — Santa Clara University is looking into reports of a massive party at an off-campus fraternity house over the weekend.

Photos show a big crowd in the backyard.

That party was in direct violation of county health orders and serves as the type of gathering that has the potential to become a super spreader event.

A member of a neighboring fraternity, who wishes to remain anonymous, said the party at the off-campus California-Phi fraternity a week ago Saturday has led to a backlash that has put other fraternities and perhaps Santa Clara University itself in a bad light.

Photos from the party posted to social media and obtained by KRON4 News suggest at least 75 people attended the party and showed a disregard for social distancing protocols. Not everyone was wearing a mask.

The person who answered the door at Cal Phi declined to comment.

The party serves as an example of what county health officials are warning against on Super Bowl Sunday, says Dr. Ahmad Kamal

“People coming together and eating, people coming together and shouting and cheering, all makes a perfect storm for COVID transmission so we are telling everybody that this behavior can undo some of the gains we’ve made in the last few weeks when it comes to our transmission of COVID,” Dr. Kamal said.

Aside from the backlash, there is also said to be worried that the party might have been a superspreader event for the virus.

Attendees are being urged to get tested for COVID-19 but any spike in cases would not be known for a couple of weeks.

The backlash against the brazen flaunting of the health order serves as a warning to other fraternities who may have been planning to watch the Super Bowl outside of their own bubble.

A statement from Santa Clara University reads in part:

“While most students have done an excellent job by the health department directives, it is disappointing that others have blatantly disregarded those directives. The office of student life has received numerous complaints and is following up on each report. To be clear the university expects all students to follow the health directives. Failing to do so has consequences.”