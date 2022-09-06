SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The City of San Francisco will be offering free admission to many of its city pools Tuesday and Wednesday, the city announced in a press release Tuesday. Residents of San Francisco are encouraged to take a break from the heat, including at the only city-operated outdoor pool, the Mission Community Pool.

The San Francisco Recreation and Park Department sent a press release on Tuesday announcing that many pools will be open with free admission on Tuesday and Wednesday. Some locations are open as late as 5pm both days.

The department of Parks and Recreation has opened the following pools with free admission for September 6-7:

Balboa Pool

Coffman Pool

Garfield Pool

Hamilton Pool

Martin Luther King Jr. Pool

Mission Community Pool

Sava Pool

More information, locations, and hours of operations can be found at the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department website.