SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Need a furry friend this summer? The San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals announced it is offering free adoptions for adult dogs five months and older.

Hopeful dog owners can visit these adoptable dogs between noon and 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday to Sunday. The adoption center is located at 250 Florida Street where visitors have free parking.

The adoption center, however, will be closed Thursday, June 9, the SF SPCA said. When the adoption site is open, counselors will be there to answer questions and help you connect with the right animal.

For those interested adopting a puppy, the SF SPCA is offering 50% off the adoption fee if you watch its puppy parent orientation and pass the quiz.

More information can be seen on the SF SPACA’s website. The website also has a list of the dogs available for adoption (with pictures).

The SF SPCA is the largest animal shelter in the Bay Area, according to its website. The nonprofit organization has been around since 1868.