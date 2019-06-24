Live Now
Free animal adoptions underway at Contra Costa Animal Services

Bay Area

A free adoption event is underway with Contra Costa Animal Services. 

More than 100 dogs and cats of all ages are looking for forever homes. 

The animals are available at shelters in Martinez and Pinole. 

The adoption event ends July 6. 

