Free animal adoptions underway at Contra Costa Animal Services

A free adoption event is underway with Contra Costa Animal Services.

More than 100 dogs and cats of all ages are looking for forever homes.

The animals are available at shelters in Martinez and Pinole.

The adoption event ends July 6.

To learn more, click here.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES