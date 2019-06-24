Free animal adoptions underway at Contra Costa Animal Services

A free adoption event is underway with Contra Costa Animal Services.
More than 100 dogs and cats of all ages are looking for forever homes.
The animals are available at shelters in Martinez and Pinole.
The adoption event ends July 6.
To learn more, click here.
For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.
Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial
- CALIFORNIA GAS TAX TO INCREASE JULY 1
- PRIDE FLAG FLIES AT STATE CAPITOL FOR FIRST TIME IN STATE HISTORY
- JIMMY BUFFET FANS GET MYSTERIOUSLY SICK IN DOMINICAN REPUBLIC
- HARVARD PULLS PARKLAND GRAD’S ADMISSION OVER RACIST COMMENTS
- BOY FIGHTS OFF INTRUDER WITH MACHETE