SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velaquez was arrested Monday night in connection to a shooting that injured one man, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Velasquez was booked into Santa Clara County Jail for attempted murder, San Jose police said.

No bail will be allowed as Velasquez will remain in jail over the weekend.

Velasquez is being charged for shooting a man in an attempt to murder someone else who’d been charged with molesting a close family member of Velasquez, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

Despite the charges being filed against the former MMA star, Velaquez still has a huge following with over 1 million Instagram followers — including a support group in the South Bay.

A number of supporters gathered on Wednesday outside of the Santa Clara County Courthouse wearing “#FreeCain” t-shirts.

Velasquez is represented by Geragos & Geragos who asked to push his client’s arraignment to Monday morning on March 7.

Velasquez’s attorney also said his client will deny all allegations.

The attorney group has represented other notable, big-name clients in the past such as Chris Brown and Michael Jackson, according to their website.