Free COVID-19 testing at Union City BART station

UNION CITY (BCN) — Bay Area Community Health is teaming with BART to offer free COVID-19 testing at the Union City Station, BART officials announced.
The station, at 10 Union Square, will be open Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., offering free testing to all community members.
Though walk-ups are welcome, appointments are preferred, and can be made by visiting https://ac.fulgentgenetics.com/appointment/screen/landing.
Organizers emphasize that wearing a mask is mandatory.
