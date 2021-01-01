Free COVID-19 testing sites in Santa Clara County next week

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (BCN) — Anyone who is concerned that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 can get tested for free at any of several sites in Santa Clara County next week, county health officials said.

Both appointment-based and drop-in testing will be available on various days next week in San Jose, Gilroy, Los Altos Hills, Mountain View, Cupertino, Campbell and Palo Alto, according to health officials. Health officials highly recommend testing for anyone who may have been exposed. “There is a light at the end of the tunnel through the vaccinations that have begun,” said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, the county’s COVID-19 testing and vaccine officer, in a statement.

“But that in no way means we can let our guard down,” Fenstersheib said.

“The positivity rate is tenfold what it was just two months ago – COVID-19 is more prevalent in the community than ever before. Anyone who believes they may have been exposed should quarantine and get tested.”

In addition to the seven-day Santa Clara County Fairgrounds site and the standing drop-in sites in San Jose and Gilroy, there will be rotating testing sites next week in Los Altos Hills, Mountain View, Cupertino, Campbell and Palo Alto. There will also be additional drop-in opportunities at San Ysidro Park in Gilroy and the Public Health Story Road Hub in east San Jose.

Next week, appointment-only county COVID-19 testing will take place at sites in Los Altos Hills, Mountain View, Cupertino, Campbell and Palo Alto. To make an appointment, visit www.sccfreetest.org seven days in advance of the appointment.

Appointments are also available at the Fairgrounds in San Jose five days in advance.

For more information about the testing, visit www.sccfreetest.org.