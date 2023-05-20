(KRON) — A free dental pop-up event is taking place this weekend in Santa Clara County.

The San Jose convention center was turned into a 100-chair clinic to provide free dental care to low income residents. The event was put on by the Santa Clara County Dental Foundation, and it is completely run by volunteer dentists and community members.

The organization says they need to raise $400,000 to cover the costs of materials and equipment for the event. If you’d like to donate, please visit the Silicon Valley Healthy Smiles website.

The free pop-up will be open again Sunday morning at 6 a.m.