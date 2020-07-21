Free food distribution available at Monument Crisis Center in Concord

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) – The Monument Crisis Center in Concord is handing out food to those in need in the East Bay three days a week.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, the crisis center has seen the number of people coming in triple.

Currently, they are serving about 300 families a day and are in need of non-perishable food donations.

The center’s executive director Sandra Scherer joined KRON4 to talk more about it.

The center will be open Monday through Wednesday:

Monday July 20: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday July 21: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Wednesday July 22: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Monday July 27: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday July 28: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Wednesday July 29: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Food will also be distributed on Saturday, July 18, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

The center is located at 1990 Market Street in Concord.

For information, you can visit their website or give them a call at (925) 825-7751.

