CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) – The Monument Crisis Center in Concord is handing out food to those in need in the East Bay three days a week.
Since the coronavirus pandemic began, the crisis center has seen the number of people coming in triple.
Currently, they are serving about 300 families a day and are in need of non-perishable food donations.
The center’s executive director Sandra Scherer joined KRON4 to talk more about it.
The center will be open Monday through Wednesday:
- Monday July 20: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Tuesday July 21: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Wednesday July 22: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Monday July 27: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Tuesday July 28: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Wednesday July 29: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Food will also be distributed on Saturday, July 18, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.
The center is located at 1990 Market Street in Concord.
For information, you can visit their website or give them a call at (925) 825-7751.
Listen to the full interview above.
Latest Stories:
- Free food distribution available at Monument Crisis Center in Concord
- Starbucks barista spit in officers’ drinks, New Jersey police say
- Report: NFL preseason games to be canceled this season
- Lawmakers work to address problems with white supremacists in law enforcement, military
- Vehicle fire causes traffic back up on the Golden Gate Bridge