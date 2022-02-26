SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Shaking hands might prove difficult, but gardening buffs will be introduced to worms that make their own special fertilizer during a free in-person composting workshop to be held by the nonprofit Garden for the Environment organization near Golden Gate Park on March 5.



In addition to making the acquaintance of those fertilizer-generating wrigglers, folks attending the workshop will learn all about compost, described by the organizers as the backbone of every healthy garden. The workshop will take place outdoors, at Garden for the Environment’s demonstration garden in San Francisco’s Sunset district.



Contrary to a common misconception, compost is not fertilizer. It’s humus – not to be mistaken for hummus, which is a smooth and creamy puree of cooked chickpeas and other edible ingredients. Rather, humus is decayed organic matter, and experts agree: It’s not supposed to be eaten.



It is, however, supposed to be added to the soil for enrichment purposes. Humus improves soil structure and promotes fertility (of the soil, not the gardener).



The session also includes tips on how to use the city compost bin, a subject that has been known to baffle folks who normally function on the intellectual level of Albert Einstein, or for a more current reference, Sheldon Cooper.



The folks from Garden for the Environment are eager to spread the compost – er, the word – about urban gardening: “In 1990 we started with a vacant lot and an idea. What if we tried to teach everyone in San Francisco to garden?” the group says on its website.



The urban composting class will also be held April 2 and May 7, and there is a host of other classes available at the demonstration garden. (Note: Until further notice, students must wear masks.)



One of the organization’s other workshops include a class in how to grow fruits and vegetables year-round in San Francisco. Given the cost of rents and mortgage payments in the city, this may be the most practical course on the schedule.



This class meets in March and includes insight into growing transplants, what seeds to start indoors and outdoors, and how to successfully transplant seedlings once they’re ready to go. Other upcoming classes include urban chickens and beekeeping.



The Garden for the Environment’s demonstration garden is at 1590 7th Ave. Students are encouraged to take public transit.

To register for classes, visit https://www.gardenfortheenvironment.org/workshops.

