Free groceries provided for some affordable housing residents in San Jose

Bay Area

SAN JOSE (KRON) – In the South Bay, free groceries will be offered to people living at some affordable housing complexes in San Jose.

The food will be offered twice monthly to people living at the Blossom River Way, The Willows, and the Poco Way and Rivertown Apartments.

The free food will include fresh produce, meat, dairy, grains, and non-perishable food.

It’s all made possible thanks to efforts from local housing organizations and advocates including Second Harvest Food Bank.

