SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you’re looking to have a little Mardi Gras fun this Fat Tuesday, there’s a couple of free events to check out right in the heart of San Francisco.

The Fillmore District will be hosting its annual festival and parade which will feature live blues and Zydeco music. The celebrations will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday evening at Fillmore and O’Farrell streets.

Organizers in the Mission District are combining Mardi Gras and Carnaval celebrations with a joint festival. The two-day party will start at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Events will take place at several venues including Arcana and El Valenciano.