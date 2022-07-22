(BCN) — All Alameda County residents can now dispose of up to five mattresses and box springs a day for free from Monday to Saturday every week. The free drop-off program is run by Waste Management and supported by the Mattress Recycling Council’s Bye Bye Mattress program. County residents, including those not serviced by Waste Management, can bring their unwanted mattresses and box springs to the company’s Davis Street facility at 2615 Davis St. in San Leandro.

The drop-off site is open through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. “We’re thrilled to provide this convenient program to all county residents and hope it helps to reduce the number of illegally dumped mattresses and box springs in our communities,” said Barry Skolnick, area vice president for WM Northern California-Nevada.

Mattresses not accepted by this program include severely damaged, wet, twisted, frozen or spoiled mattresses or box springs, any mattress or box spring infested with bed bugs, mattress pads or toppers, sleeping bags, pillows, car beds, crib mattresses, air mattresses, futons and sofa bed mattresses. Residents seeking to get rid of other materials or more than five mattresses combined in one day will be charged Waste Management standard disposal rates.

A sixth mattress or box spring dropped will be charged $64.03. Rates for other materials can be found at https://davisstreet.wm.com/doc/DSTS-gate-rates-2022.pdf. The program is funded through a $10.50 recycling fee collected when a mattress or box spring is purchased in California. Discarded mattresses at the site will be disassembled and recycled, and further made into new products such as carpet padding, construction rebar, insulation, filters and mulch.

