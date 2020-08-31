Free meal distribution for students in West Contra Costa County to continue through 2020

WEST CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Students in the West Contra Costa Unified School District will now be able to pick up free meals through the end of the year.
Breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks will be available for students.
15 schools in the district are resuming their summer meal program due to the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Monday.
From March to August, the district was allowed to provide more than 3-million meals to students 18-years or younger.
Proof of student enrollment will not be necessary as it was required at the beginning of the school year on August 17.
Meals will be available to pick up on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at:
High Schools
- De Anza
- El Cerrito
- Kennedy
- Pinole Valley
- Richmond
Middle Schools
- Dejean
- Helms
- Hercules
- Pinole
Elementary Schools
- Nystrom
- Riverside
K-8 Schools
- Montalvin Manor
- Peres
- Verde
Monday, Wednesday and Friday meals will be passed out with the meals on Tuesday and Thursday.
“This is great news for WCCUSD families in this time of uncertainty and crisis, and ensures that children will not be without food during the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting school building closures,” Superintendent Matthew Duffy said. “We know this is an important resource for families and it eases the uncertainty about student meals through at least the end of the calendar year.”
