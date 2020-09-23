Free meals, PPE distributed in Richmond to help families amid pandemic

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – Food insecurity has become a growing problem in Richmond during the pandemic but community groups are working together to keep families from starving.

Personal protective equipment is also being distributed to help fight off COVID-19.

The struggle to survive is very real in the city of Richmond.

That’s why local non-profit organizations and churches are teaming together to help families put food on the table and provide access to face coverings and hand sanitizer to protect people from falling ill with COVID-19.

“It’s so many kids out there that need those resources, and that’s why I’m over here right now — looking out for my niece and nephew, cause they really need these resources,” a resident said.

Volunteers with the non-profit Richmond Main Street Initiative line-up in the Richmond Police Activities League parking lot at 23rd Street and Exchange Place bagging up and handing out 4,000 fresh restaurant-made meals a week.

Every Tuesday and Thursday from 11 in the morning until one o’clock in the afternoon.

“It’s real helpful, because at the moment, we can’t go to the grocery stores, our kids can’t go to school, so it’s real convenient and its by the grace of God,” another resident said.

Families can drive-up or walk-up and the food and protective equipment are free. No questions asked.

“We want to make sure that no family goes hungry at this time,” community organizer Doris Mason said.

“We are in very tough economic situations. We have a lot of — thousands of people who have filed for unemployment in the city of Richmond alone,” executive director Vivian Wong said.

So any break is big.

“The masks protect, the food helps us too,” a resident said.

“We don’t want to leave anyone behind,” Wong said.

The program launched September 1st and will run through the end of October.

