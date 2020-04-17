Here’s where kids can get free meals during Bay Area school closures

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Children who rely on free meals at school are at risk of falling through the cracks during this coronavirus pandemic.

Although meals are still being offered, accessing that food is becoming a problem for families who aren’t sure where to go or when.

So a group of Stanford students are doing what they can to help out.

They used the skills they learned in class this spring to create an online map that shows exactly where schoolchildren can access free meals during the school closures.

All the information is pulled from local school districts, nonprofits, and news outlets.

