Free meals to be distributed to students in San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Leandro Unified School District is also providing a free meal program for all students and school officials say no proof of residency is needed.

Meals will be distributed every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday starting September 8 from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. at:

Monroe Elementary

John Muir Middle School

San Leandro High School



And from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. families can pick up food at the schools listed here:

Garfield Elementary

Jefferson Elementary

Monroe Elementary

Washington Elementary

Bancroft Middle School

John Muir Middle School

San Leandro High School

School officials say two days worth of meals will be distributed on Monday and Wednesdays and three days worth of meals will be distributed on Fridays.

Latest Stories: