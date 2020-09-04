SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Leandro Unified School District is also providing a free meal program for all students and school officials say no proof of residency is needed.
Meals will be distributed every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday starting September 8 from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. at:
- Monroe Elementary
- John Muir Middle School
- San Leandro High School
And from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. families can pick up food at the schools listed here:
- Garfield Elementary
- Jefferson Elementary
- Monroe Elementary
- Washington Elementary
- Bancroft Middle School
- John Muir Middle School
- San Leandro High School
School officials say two days worth of meals will be distributed on Monday and Wednesdays and three days worth of meals will be distributed on Fridays.
Latest Stories:
- State measure to allow inmates help fight wildfires in California
- Mother of Vallejo shooting victim speaks out, says son could have been saved
- Free meals to be distributed to students in San Leandro
- In-person learning to begin on some campuses in Campbell Union School District
- AP source: Suspect in Portland death killed by investigators