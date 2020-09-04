Free meals to be distributed to students in San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Leandro Unified School District is also providing a free meal program for all students and school officials say no proof of residency is needed.

Meals will be distributed every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday starting September 8 from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. at:

  • Monroe Elementary
  • John Muir Middle School
  • San Leandro High School

And from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. families can pick up food at the schools listed here:

  • Garfield Elementary
  • Jefferson Elementary
  • Monroe Elementary
  • Washington Elementary
  • Bancroft Middle School
  • John Muir Middle School
  • San Leandro High School

School officials say two days worth of meals will be distributed on Monday and Wednesdays and three days worth of meals will be distributed on Fridays.

