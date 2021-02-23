Free Muni and Paratransit for San Francisco COVID vaccine appointments

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Getting vaccinated in San Francisco? Muni and Paratransit will be free roundtrip for your travel to the COVID-19 vaccine site.

The free ride begins Tuesday to get to city-sponsored mass vaccination sites, hospitals and any other clinics offering the COVID-19 vaccine in San Francisco, the city said.

People should have their appointment information ready to show to officials.

For the Muni, check out this trip planner or service map to find the best route to the vaccine site.

Paratransit van riders must call to make a trip reservation and inform staff that they are headed to a vaccination site, the city said. Staff will make a note in their records to alert the driver that the rider will not need to pay a fare for their trip.

From next week, Paratransit taxi riders will have $60 loaded onto their taxi debit card, which will be valid for up to six months, for a ride to and from their vaccine appointment, the city said. The SFMTA is also providing additional access to taxi service for those who use the Essential Trip Card.

Paratransit taxi riders can confirm the extra money was added by calling (415) 351-7000 or check the transaction history on the SF Paratransit Taxi online portal.

For more information, visit the SFMTA Paratransit website.