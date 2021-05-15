Thousands attend ‘Free Palestine’ demonstration in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The death, destruction and violence intensifies between Israel and Palestinians.

Rockets hit in the center of Tel Aviv — destroying a building housing several news agencies.

This as people across the Bay Area flood the streets, protesting the violence that has killed hundreds, including children.

Thousands took to the streets in the San Francisco’s Mission District — one of several demonstrations held around the world.

They waved flags and signs that read “Free Palestine.”

Demonstrators gathered at the intersection of 16th Street and Valencia Saturday, calling for an end to Israeli airstrikes over the Gaza strip.

The crowd made their way through city streets, stopping traffic as they chanted.

San Francisco police monitored the demonstration and shutdown the area to vehicles.

Supporters are calling on lawmakers to put restrictions on how Israel can spend aid from the United States.

“I’m out here because I’m against the injustice that’s happening to indigenous people all around the world,” Norma Gallegos said. “The Palestinian people have been in that place for a long time and it’s up to us in the U.S. to stop the funding that we have been sending to the state of Israel.”

“We want to show our administration, Biden administration that the Palestinian people are one unity and we need to ask him to stop sending aid to the apartheid state of Israel,” Khaldoun Ramadan said. “Enough is enough, our people have been suffering for the last 70 years.”

Saturday’s event marks the 73rd anniversary of what Palestinians call their “Nakba,” or catastrophe – the uprooting of hundreds of thousands in the Mideast war over Israel’s 1948 creation.

“We’re here to support all people and all families whether in the United States or internationally abroad who suffer from imperialism and colonization,” Arrash Jalali said.

“This is a beautiful showing of solidarity with the struggle of the Palestinian people who have been fighting against apartheid, colonization, dispossession for the last 73 years,” Mohamed Shehk said. “So this is the most beautiful example of solidarity of standing with oppressed people and their struggle for liberation.”